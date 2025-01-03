Man United to trigger contract extension for Harry Maguire

By The Associated Press
Manchester United's Harry Maguire reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Newcastle at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Thompson]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says the club will trigger a one-year extension to Harry Maguire’s contract to keep the defender at Old Trafford until the end of the 2025-26 season. Maguire’s deal had been due to expire at the end of this season. Amorim confirmed the club’s decision at a news conference and said “we need him a lot in this moment so we are going to trigger, happily, the option for him.” The 31-year-old Maguire joined United from Leicester in 2019 and was captain for a time before losing it to Bruno Fernandes.

