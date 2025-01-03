Man United to trigger contract extension for Harry Maguire

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says the club will trigger a one-year extension to Harry Maguire’s contract to keep the defender at Old Trafford until the end of the 2025-26 season. Maguire’s deal had been due to expire at the end of this season. Amorim confirmed the club’s decision at a news conference and said “we need him a lot in this moment so we are going to trigger, happily, the option for him.” The 31-year-old Maguire joined United from Leicester in 2019 and was captain for a time before losing it to Bruno Fernandes.

