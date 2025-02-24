Man United to lay off up to 200 more employees as part of ‘transformation plan’ to cut costs

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United says it expects to make up to a further 200 jobs redundant as part of cost-cutting measures after five straight years of losses. United has already made around 250 roles redundant last year after British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe paid $1.3 billion for an initial 25% stake in the club and assumed control of its soccer operations. As part of what United called a “transformation plan,” the club “anticipates that approximately 150-200 jobs may be made redundant, subject to a consultation process with employees.” United CEO Omar Berrada says “these hard choices are necessary to put the club back on a stable financial footing.”

