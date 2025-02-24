Man United to lay off up to 200 more employees as part of ‘transformation plan’ to cut costs

By The Associated Press
FILE - Jim Ratcliffe, center, in the stands during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Thompson]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United says it expects to make up to a further 200 jobs redundant as part of cost-cutting measures after five straight years of losses. United has already made around 250 roles redundant last year after British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe paid $1.3 billion for an initial 25% stake in the club and assumed control of its soccer operations. As part of what United called a “transformation plan,” the club “anticipates that approximately 150-200 jobs may be made redundant, subject to a consultation process with employees.” United CEO Omar Berrada says “these hard choices are necessary to put the club back on a stable financial footing.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.