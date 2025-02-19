Man United reveals the cost of its delayed decision to fire Erik ten Hag

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United says the decision to fire Erik ten Hag and the departure of Dan Ashworth as sporting director has cost the club more than $18 million. Ten Hag lost his job on Oct. 28. That was three months after the Dutch coach was handed a one-year contract extension. Soon after Dan Ashworth left the club less than six months on from taking up the sporting director role. United has revealed its second quarter financial results and says “exceptional items” of 14.5 million pounds ($18.2 million) relates to costs associated with the departure of Ten Hag and other football staff.

