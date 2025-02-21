Man United paired with old rival Real Sociedad in Europa League. Mourinho’s Fenerbahce gets Rangers

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Manchester United was paired with Real Sociedad in the Europa League round of 16. It will be teams’ third meeting in the competition within five seasons. Real Sociedad will host the first leg on March 6. The return game at Old Trafford is on March 13. A possible Rome derby at Stadio Olimpico was avoided as top-seeded Lazio was paired with Viktoria Plzen. Roma was instead drawn to play No. 2 seed Athletic Bilbao. Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce will play Rangers.

