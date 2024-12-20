Man United midfielder Mason Mount out for ‘several weeks’ because of latest injury

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount faces “several weeks” out of action because of a latest injury. He was substituted after 14 minutes of the 2-1 win over Manchester City on Sunday due to a muscle problem and was consoled by teammates as he left the field. It was the latest setback in an injury-disrupted time for Mount since he joined United from Chelsea last year. He has made just eight Premier League starts since the beginning of last season. United head coach Ruben Amorim did not give a definitive timeline saying only that Mount would be out for “several weeks.”

