Man United forward Antony joins Real Betis on loan

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United winger Antony has completed a loan move to Real Betis for the rest of the season. Brazil international Antony was a $95 million signing from Ajax in 2022 and expected to be a leading light for United. But he has failed to live up to that price tag or expectations. He has only 12 goals in 96 games. His loan move on Saturday could pave the way for his permanent departure in the offseason.

