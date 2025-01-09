Man United forward Amad Diallo signs contract extension to 2030

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United forward Amad Diallo has signed a contract extension with the Premier League club until 2030. Diallo, who scored a late equalizer in a 2-2 draw against league leader Liverpool, has been rewarded for his impressive form this season. He also struck a late winner in a 2-1 victory over Manchester City in December. The 22-year-old Diallo joined United from Atalanta in 2021 and has had loan spells at Rangers and Sunderland. He broke into United’s first team last season and has gone on to make 26 appearances this term, scoring six goals and providing seven assists in what has been troubled campaign for the club.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.