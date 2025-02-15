Man United forward Amad Diallo says he will be ‘out for some time’ with ankle injury

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United forward Amad Diallo has added to the club’s long injury list after saying he is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with ankle ligament damage. British media reported on Saturday that Diallo could miss the rest of the season. The player posted on social media confirming that “I will be out for some time with an injury.” The 22-year-old winger has been one of the few bright spots for United this season, scoring six goals in his last 14 appearances in all competitions.

