Man United forward Amad Diallo ruled out for a ‘number of weeks’ with ankle injury

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United forward Amad Diallo has sustained an ankle injury that will rule him out for a “number of weeks,” the club has said. Diallo picked up the injury during training this week. Diallo has been one of United’s best players in a troubled season for the 20-time Premier League champion. He has scored nine goals including a late winner against Manchester City in December and an equalizer in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool in January. His injury leaves United coach Ruben Amorim short of attacking options after Marcus Rashford and Antony were loaned out in the January transfer window.

