Man United fans march to Old Trafford to protest club’s ownership

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United fans marched to protest the club’s ownership in the face of ticket price rises, job cuts and onfield decline. Thousands of supporters gathered ahead of the Premier League game against Arsenal, with lit flares and raised banners demanding a change of ownership at the record 20-time English champion. Fans marched through the streets surrounding United’s Old Trafford ground and up to the stadium before kickoff. The protest, organized by fan group The 1958, came just over a year since British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe bought into the storied team and vowed to return it to the summit of European soccer. Some fans chanted in protest against Ratcliffe. Others held up banners demanding the club’s majority-owning Glazer family sell up.

