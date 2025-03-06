Man United draws 1-1 at Real Sociedad in Europa League and Tottenham loses to AZ Alkmaar

Manchester United settled for a 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16. United led on Joshua Zirkzee’s goal in the 58th minute but the hosts equalized 12 minutes later after Bruno Fernandes’ hand ball. Mikel Oyarzabal sent Andre Onana the wrong way from the penalty spot. A spot in the Europa League quarterfinals will be on the line at Old Trafford in the second leg next Thursday. Tottenham, also struggling in the Premier League, lost 1-0 at AZ Alkmaar.

