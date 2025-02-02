Man United defender Martinez in tears as he is carried off on stretcher with ‘serious’ knee injury

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez was in tears as he was carried off on a stretcher with what manager Ruben Amorim called a “serious” left knee injury during the team’s Premier League loss to Crystal Palace on Sunday. The Argentina international sustained the injury as he stretched to make a challenge on Palace forward Ismaila Sarr in the 76th minute. The 27-year-old Martinez left the field at Old Trafford to applause from fans. United lost the game 2-0. Martinez had an injury-hit campaign last season including time out with knee ligament damage and a foot problem.

