Man United defender Martinez in tears as he is carried off on stretcher with ‘serious’ knee injury

By The Associated Press
Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez holds his knee after an injury during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Thompson]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez was in tears as he was carried off on a stretcher with what manager Ruben Amorim called a “serious” left knee injury during the team’s Premier League loss to Crystal Palace on Sunday. The Argentina international sustained the injury as he stretched to make a challenge on Palace forward Ismaila Sarr in the 76th minute. The 27-year-old Martinez left the field at Old Trafford to applause from fans. United lost the game 2-0. Martinez had an injury-hit campaign last season including time out with knee ligament damage and a foot problem.

