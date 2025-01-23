Man United deems its financial losses ‘not sustainable’ and defends midseason ticket price hikes

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has told fans it cannot sustain its current financial losses and risks breaching Premier League rules after facing a backlash over rising ticket prices. The record 20-time English champion which is co-owned by the American Glazer family and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe says it had lost more than 300 million pounds over the past three years. Supporters have hit out after United raised prices partway through the season. United says it does “not expect fans to make up all the current shortfall” but would look at its ticket pricing strategy to make sure it was “charging the right amount.”

