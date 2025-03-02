Man United crashes out of the FA Cup after penalty shootout loss against Fulham

Manchester United crashed out of the FA Cup on Sunday after a penalty shootout defeat to Fulham.

Victor Lindelof and Joshua Zirkzee had spot kicks saved after the fifth-round game ended 1-1 after extra time.

Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno was the hero as Fulham won 4-3 in the shootout and advanced to the quarterfinals.

Cup holder United had to come back from 1-0 down at halftime after Calvin Bassey headed Fulham in front just before the break. Bruno Fernandes leveled the game to send it to extra time.

Welbeck winner

Danny Welbeck fired Brighton into the last eight with an extra-time winner against Newcastle.

Welbeck — a two-time winner of the famous trophy with Arsenal — came off the bench to seal a 2-1 win at St. James’ Park.

With the game locked at 1-1 and seemingly heading to a penalty shootout, Welbeck produced a brilliant finish in the 114th to lift the ball over Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from a narrow angle. The 34-year-old former England forward had timed his run perfectly to beat Newcastle’s offside trap and meet Solly March’s throughball. And despite running away from goal, he managed to turn and clip his shot into the back of the net.

Newcastle led 1-0 through Alexander Isak’s penalty in the 22nd, but Yankuba Minteh leveled in the 44th.

Both teams had players sent off in the second half — Anthony Gordon for Newcastle in the 83rd and Tariq Lamptey in added time.

Fabian Schar thought he’d scored a late extra-time winner for the hosts but it was ruled out for offside by VAR.

Welbeck’s goal secured a fifth-straight win for Brighton in all competitions.

Newcastle is hoping to end a 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy and can still achieve that this season when it plays Liverpool in the English League Cup final later this month.

