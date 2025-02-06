Man United confirms cruciate ligament injury for Lisandro Martinez

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United says defender Lisandro Martinez has sustained a cruciate ligament injury. The Argentina international was carried off on a stretcher in United’s 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the Premier League last Sunday. United says “assessment of the injury is ongoing to determine the appropriate course of treatment and the timescale for his rehabilitation.”

