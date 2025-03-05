Man United co-owner Ratcliffe puts Swiss club into blind trust to comply with UEFA ownership rules

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe’s company INEOS has placed its ownership of Swiss soccer club Lausanne-Sport into a blind trust to comply with UEFA rules on multi-club ownership to enter European competitions. Lausanne says the transfer of stock to a British company which it did not identify was made to avoid “possible conflicts of interest” if the club qualified for one of UEFA’s three competitions next season. INEOS owns or has minority stakes in Man United, Lausanne and Nice. They are all in contention to qualify alongside at least one sibling for the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League. Man United is 14th in the Premier League but could qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League.

