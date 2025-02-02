Man United brings in wing back Dorgu from Lecce in first signing under Ruben Amorim

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United made its first signing under Ruben Amorim by bringing in Denmark defender Patrick Dorgu from Lecce for a reported 30 million euros ($31 million). The 20-year-old Dorgu plays as an attacking left-sided wing back so is an important signing for Amorim. The Portuguese coach has implemented his favored 3-4-3 formation since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in November. United says Dorgu’s signing is subject to securing a visa and registration and that he has signed a contract until June 2030, with the option of an additional year.

