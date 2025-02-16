Man United boss Ruben Amorim says ‘my job is so hard’ after latest loss

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ruben Amorim has opened up on “a lot of problems” at Manchester United but says he’s not worried about himself after his troubled team lost again. United lost 1-0 to Tottenham on Sunday to leave the 20-time champion 15th in the Premier League. It was the ninth defeat for Amorim since he took over in November. Amorim said “my job is so hard” while vowing to keep going. He has endured a torrid start to his United career with his team just three places above the relegation zone. The last time United lost 12 of its first 25 games in a league season was in the 1973-74 campaign when it was relegated from the top flight.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.