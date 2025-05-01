Man United and Tottenham take commanding leads in the Europa League semifinals

The rescue act is on for Manchester United and Tottenham.

Big wins for both teams in the first legs of the Europa League semifinals on Thursday kept alive their hopes of lifting a major trophy and qualifying for the Champions League.

United beat Athletic Bilbao 3-0 at the San Mames in Spain and Tottenham won 3-1 at home against Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt.

Both United and Spurs have endured miserable domestic campaigns and are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League. But European club soccer’s second-tier Europa League could yet see one of them salvage their season.

Not only is silverware on the line, but so is an unlikely route to the lucrative Champions League.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Manchester United at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Miguel Oses) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Miguel Oses

United produced possibly its finest performance of the season to take a commanding first-leg lead against 10-man Bilbao.

Casemiro headed Ruben Amorim’s team in front in the 30th minute after a cross from Harry Maguire.

It was 2-0 seven minutes later when Rasmus Hojlund was brought down in the box by Dani Vivian and a penalty was awarded after a VAR review. Vivian was shown a red card for the foul and Bruno Fernandes converted from the spot.

Fernandes got his second and United’s third in the 45th by running through on goal and curling a shot past goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala.

United’s win could have been even more emphatic with Noussair Mazraoui and Casemiro both hitting the woodwork.

The second leg is at Old Trafford next Thursday and United is potentially just 90 minutes away from returning to Bilbao, which is staging the final on May 21.

