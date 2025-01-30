Man United and Tottenham reach Europa League round of 16. Mourinho’s Fenerbahce into playoffs

Manchester United and Tottenham put their inconsistent domestic campaigns aside and advanced to Europa League round of 16. Diogo Dalot tapped in a precise cross by Kobbie Mainoo on the hour mark and Mainoo netted eight minutes later for a 2-0 victory over Romanian champion FCSB in Bucharest. Tottenham got goals from academy graduates to beat Swedish club Elfsborg 3-0 in London. Of the 36 teams in the revamped competition, the top eight go directly to the round of 16 in March. Teams ranked ninth to 24th go into the two-legged knockout playoffs on Feb. 13 and Feb. 20 with the winners making the last 16. The draw is scheduled for Friday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.