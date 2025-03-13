Man United and Tottenham reach Europa League quarterfinals. Athletic, Lazio, Frankfurt also advance

By KAREL JANICEK The Associated Press
Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Europa League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and AS Roma at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Miguel Oses)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Miguel Oses]

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes scored a hat trick in a 4-1 win over 10-man Real Sociedad, and Tottenham overcame AZ Alkmaar 3-1 as both Premier League clubs advanced to the Europa League quarterfinals. The second-tier tournament offers both teams a chance for a trophy amid lackluster domestic campaigns and get a welcome bonus of a spot in the Champions League next season. United advanced on a 5-2 aggregate score and will face Lyon next. In London, Wilson Odobert scored twice for Tottenham which will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarterfinals. Spurs advanced 3-2 on aggregate.

