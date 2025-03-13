Man United and Tottenham reach Europa League quarterfinals. Athletic, Lazio, Frankfurt also advance

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes scored a hat trick in a 4-1 win over 10-man Real Sociedad, and Tottenham overcame AZ Alkmaar 3-1 as both Premier League clubs advanced to the Europa League quarterfinals. The second-tier tournament offers both teams a chance for a trophy amid lackluster domestic campaigns and get a welcome bonus of a spot in the Champions League next season. United advanced on a 5-2 aggregate score and will face Lyon next. In London, Wilson Odobert scored twice for Tottenham which will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarterfinals. Spurs advanced 3-2 on aggregate.

