Man re-bailed in investigation of death of hockey player Adam Johnson

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — A man who was arrested more than a year ago on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson was again re-bailed on Friday.

Johnson played for the Nottingham Panthers and died shortly after his neck had been sliced in a collision with Sheffield Steelers defenseman Matt Petgrave during a game on Oct. 28, 2023.

A man was arrested two weeks later and though South Yorkshire Police have not publicly identified him, Petgrave himself said in a crowdfunding appeal for legal fees that he’s the subject of a police investigation.

He has been re-bailed several times — this one extending to May 29.

“The investigation remains ongoing as officers work to understand the circumstances surrounding Adam’s tragic death,” South Yorkshire Police said in a statement Friday. “Any further updates or developments in this investigation ahead of the new bail expiry date will be issued proactively on our website. Our thoughts remain with Adam’s family and friends.”

No criminal charges have been filed. There could be a variety of explanations for why the investigation has stretched past 15 months.

The 33-year-old Petgrave, who is from Canada, has called Johnson’s death a “a tragic accident.”

The collision took place in the second period of a game in the Elite Ice Hockey League’s cup competition.

Johnson, a Minnesota native who briefly played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, was skating with the puck into Sheffield’s defensive zone and pivoted to move inside. Petgrave had another Panthers player in front of him and appears to have made contact. Then, Petgrave’s left skate elevated as the defenseman began to fall and the blade hit Johnson in the neck.

