Man City’s Shaw doesn’t travel to Arsenal after ‘racist and misogynistic’ online abuse

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City forward Khadija “Bunny” Shaw didn’t travel with the team for its League Cup semifinal against Arsenal after being subjected to “racist and misogynistic” abuse on social media over the weekend. City did not immediately give a reason for the Jamaica international’s absence. Shaw, one of the top women’s soccer players in the world, was targeted after Sunday’s game against Arsenal, which City described as “disgusting treatment.” City did not expand on the content of the messages but said they had been forwarded to authorities.

