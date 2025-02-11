Man City’s Jack Grealish sustains injury against Real Madrid

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City forward Jack Grealish was injured and substituted after 30 minutes in Tuesday’s Champions League playoff against Real Madrid. Grealish crouched down in his own half and received treatment before being replaced by Phil Foden. It was not immediately clear what had caused the injury, but the England international appeared to be holding his groin when talking to manager Pep Guardiola on the sideline.

