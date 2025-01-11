Man City wins 8-0 against Salford City in the FA Cup and Liverpool routs Accrington Stanley

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
Liverpool's Jayden Danns celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the FA Cup soccer match between Liverpool and Accrington Stanley at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City has routed fourth-division Salford City 8-0 in the third round of the FA Cup. Salford is co-owned by Manchester United icons David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Gary and Phil Neville and Nicky Butt. But it was humbled by Pep Guardiola’s four-time defending Premier League champion at Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Rising talent James McAtee struck a second-half hat trick and City prospects Divin Mubama and Nico O’Reilly also scored. Liverpool’s bid to win an unprecedented quadruple is still on after a 4-0 victory over Accrington Stanley.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.