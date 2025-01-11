Man City wins 8-0 against Salford City in the FA Cup and Liverpool routs Accrington Stanley

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City has routed fourth-division Salford City 8-0 in the third round of the FA Cup. Salford is co-owned by Manchester United icons David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Gary and Phil Neville and Nicky Butt. But it was humbled by Pep Guardiola’s four-time defending Premier League champion at Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Rising talent James McAtee struck a second-half hat trick and City prospects Divin Mubama and Nico O’Reilly also scored. Liverpool’s bid to win an unprecedented quadruple is still on after a 4-0 victory over Accrington Stanley.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.