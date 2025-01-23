Man City takes spending this week to $150M by signing Marmoush to try and save season

Manchester City has taken its spending this week to around $150 million by signing Egypt forward Omar Marmoush in a move that provides some belated backup to star striker Erling Haaland. The 25-year-old Marmoush joins City from Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday for a reported 70 million euros ($73 million). It follows the arrivals of young defenders Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens and Vitor Reis from Palmeiras for a combined $77 million. City will hope the new signings can ignite a season that was thrown back into turmoil when the team collapsed to a 4-2 loss at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday.

