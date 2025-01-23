Man City takes spending this week to $150M by signing Marmoush in a bid to ignite troubled season

By STEVE DOUGLAS The Associated Press
Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush greets fans after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Probst]

Manchester City has taken its spending this week to around $150 million by signing Egypt forward Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt in a move that provides some belated back-up to star striker Erling Haaland. The 25-year-old Marmoush joins City for a reported 70 million euros ($73 million). It follows the arrivals of young defenders Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens and Vitor Reis from Palmeiras for a combined $77 million. City will hope the new signings can ignite a season that was thrown back into turmoil when the team collapsed to a 4-2 loss at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday.

