Man City star ‘Bunny’ Shaw could miss both legs against Chelsea in Women’s Champions League quarters

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City star Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw could miss both legs against Chelsea in the Women’s Champions League quarterfinals because of a muscle injury. Shaw was ruled out of Wednesday’s first leg by City manager Nick Cushing. Cushing also says the Jamaica international is a doubt for the return match in London next week. Shaw is the top scorer in the Women’s Super League and one of the world’s best strikers. She was injured in City’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea in the Women’s League Cup final on Saturday. Japan international Aoba Fujino was also hurt in the final and will miss at least the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

