Man City signs teenage Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis for $36 million

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City has signed a second defender in two days. This time its 19-year-old Vitor Reis from Palmeiras for 35 million euros on Tuesday. Lens’ Abdukodir Khusanov signed on Monday for a 4 1/2-year contract. The length of Reis’ contract wasn’t given. The four-time defending Premier League champion has been unusually busy in the January transfer window following an alarming run of form leading up to Christmas. Reis is a former Brazil Under-17 international and made 22 first-team appearances for Palmeiras. City director of football Txiki Begiristain says, “He is excellent on the ball and outstanding in the air — he has all the attributes needed to be one of the best.”

