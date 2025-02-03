Man City signs midfielder Nico Gonzalez as cover for Rodri to take spending past $200M

Manchester City has taken its spending in the winter transfer window to more than $200 million by signing midfielder Nico Gonzalez from Porto to help cover for the absence of injured Rodri. It is City’s fifth signing of the window and arguably its most important. The team’s lack of energy and power in center midfield is a key factor behind its dreadful run of results since Rodri’s season-ending knee injury in September. The 23-year-old Gonzalez came through the Barcelona academy and joined Porto in 2023. City has reportedly activated a 60 million euros ($61.8 million) release clause to sign Gonzalez. Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis, Omar Marmoush and Christian McFarlane are the other winter signings.

