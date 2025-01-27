Man City signs a third defender in January as McFarlane joins from sister club New York City FC

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City has signed another young defender in the January transfer window after 18-year-old left back Christian McFarlane joined from sister club New York City FC. McFarlane has been with New York City since the age of 11 and played for the team at every age group, eventually making his first-team debut last year. Born in England, he has represented the country’s under-16 and under-17 teams and was part of the England squad for the European Under-17 Championship last year. McFarlane said it was a “dream come true” to join City, having previously visited the Premier League champions’ facilities and met the players.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.