Manchester City has made its first move of what could be a busy January transfer window for the English champion by signing 20-year-old center back Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens for an initial 40 million euros ($41.5 million). Khusanov has played 18 times for Uzbekistan and was the first person from his country to play in the French league. He has played for Lens since last season after joining from Belarus club Energetik-BGU Minsk for 100,000 euros. City has been hit with injury issues at center back this season. City has also been linked with signing 19-year-old center back Vitor Reis from Palmeiras in Brazil, and looks set to buy Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush.

