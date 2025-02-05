Man City says Jamaica striker Bunny Shaw was subjected to ‘racist and misogynistic’ abuse

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City says forward Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw has been subjected to “racist and misogynistic” abuse on social media. City says the Jamaica international was targeted after Sunday’s game against Arsenal and that it would give her its full support “following the disgusting treatment she’s received.” Shaw is one of the top women’s soccer players in the world. City did not expand on the content of the messages, but said they had been forwarded to authorities.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.