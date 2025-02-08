Man City new midfielder Gonzalez injured on debut ahead of Real Madrid match

New Manchester City signing Nico Gonzalez was injured and substituted after 22 minutes of his debut for the Premier League club. The midfielder who joined from Porto for a reported $61.8 million on transfer deadline day appeared to hurt his ribs after falling awkwardly in a challenge with Leyton Orient’s Sonny Perkins. After receiving treatment Gonzalez held his side as he left the field early in the FA Cup fourth round match at Brisbane Road. His injury will be a concern for City manager Pep Guardiola ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League playoff against Real Madrid.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.