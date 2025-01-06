Man City loans Burkina Faso defender Issa Kaboré to Werder Bremen

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Manchester City has loaned Issa Kaboré to Werder Bremen for the rest of the season. The move sends the Burkina Faso defender out to his sixth different club on loan while still yet to play a game for the English champion. The 23-year-old right-back spent the first half of the season at Benfica and played in seven games, including two in the Champions League. Werder is in seventh place in the Bundesliga, two points behind the fourth-place spot that guarantees qualifying for the Champions League. Kaboré joined Man City in July 2020.

