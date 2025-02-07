Man City hopes for Rodri return this season by listing Ballon d’Or winner in Champions League squad

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City showed faith in Rodri potentially returning to action this season by registering the injured Ballon d’Or winner in its Champions League squad for the knockout phase. UEFA set a midnight Thursday deadline to submit updated squad lists for European competitions. There’s a limit of three new midseason signings allowed so City left out teenage defender Vitor Reis. Rodri has set a target of “six to seven months” out after tearing an ACL against Arsenal on Sept. 22. The Champions League quarterfinals start April 8. City plays Real Madrid this month in the knockout playoffs round.

