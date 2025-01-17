Man City has gone all out on Erling Haaland. These numbers show why.
Manchester City has tied down Erling Haaland on one of the biggest contracts in soccer. Here are the numbers to show why City has gone all out with a new 9 1/2-year deal for the Norway striker. He has scored 111 goals in 125 matches for City. In the Premier League, he is averaging a goal every 91 minutes and scored a record 36 in one campaign. He has scored a hat trick or more 11 times for City in all competitions. He scored five goals in one Champions League game against Leipzig. Haaland is reportedly on about $600,000 per week at City.
