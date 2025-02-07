Man City files new legal challenge against Premier League over financial rules

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City has registered another legal challenge against the Premier League over rules about “associated party transactions.” The British Press Association reports that City is contesting amendments made to the APT rules voted by Premier League clubs last November. Those changes had been forced on the league by an earlier legal challenge by the defending champions. The new filing means there are now three legal cases between City and the league. City faces more than 100 charges of alleged financial breaches from the league.

