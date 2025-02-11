Man City fans taunt Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior over Ballon d’Or

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City fans taunted Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior ahead of their Champions League playoff by unfurling a giant banner of Rodri kissing the Ballon d’Or. The Spain midfielder was voted the best player in the world last year ahead of Madrid forward Vinicius Junior. Madrid had boycotted the gala ceremony in Paris in October when Rodri was presented with soccer’s most prestigious individual award. “Stop crying your heart out” read a message on the banner in reference to a hit record by Manchester rock band Oasis.

