Man City facing a rebuild after punishing season and some Guardiola stalwarts may head the clear-out

A big rebuild is coming at Manchester City and top of the list in the clear-out appears to be the injury-prone stalwarts who cannot hack modern-day soccer’s demanding schedule. Pep Guardiola has been very open about the new “reality” facing City after his most challenging season at a club that has set new standards in the Premier League but is now staring at the end of an empire. A record-extending fifth straight Premier League title is realistically out of reach. The dream of winning another Champions League is over after a two-legged humbling by Real Madrid. Guardiola says “teams are quicker, faster and stronger, and we cannot handle it right now.”

