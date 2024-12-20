Man City defender Ruben Dias to miss up to 4 weeks because of muscle injury

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City’s troubled season was dealt another blow with confirmation that defender Ruben Dias will be out for up to four weeks because of a muscle injury. Four-time defending Premier League champion City has lost eight and won just one of its last 11 games in all competitions. Manager Pep Guardiola has cited injuries to key players such as Rodri as a factor in his team’s troubles and the loss of Dias compounds his problems. Guardiola says the injury to Dias occurred during Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Manchester United.

