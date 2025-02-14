Man City defender Manuel Akanji out for 8-10 weeks after needing surgery on muscle injury

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says defender Manuel Akanji could be out for up to 10 weeks after needing an operation on a muscle injury. Akanji sustained the injury in the first half of the 3-2 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League playoffs on Tuesday. Guardiola says Akanji will have surgery on Saturday and will miss eight-to-10 weeks.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.