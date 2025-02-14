Man City defender Manuel Akanji out for 8-10 weeks after needing surgery on muscle injury

By The Associated Press
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe checks on the condition of Manchester City's Manuel Akanji after he picked up an injury during the Champions League playoff first leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darren Staples]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says defender Manuel Akanji could be out for up to 10 weeks after needing an operation on a muscle injury. Akanji sustained the injury in the first half of the 3-2 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League playoffs on Tuesday. Guardiola says Akanji will have surgery on Saturday and will miss eight-to-10 weeks.

