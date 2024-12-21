Man City defender John Stones injured in loss to Aston Villa

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Center back John Stones has sustained a fresh injury setback in Manchester City’s 2-1 loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League. The England player was substituted at halftime on Saturday after his first start in a month due to a foot issue. That injury flared up again, City manager Pep Guardiola says. Guardiola has cited injuries as a factor in the four-time defending Premier League champion’s alarming slump. City has lost nine of its last 12 games in all competitions.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.