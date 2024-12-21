Man City crisis deepens after 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League

Manchester City’s stunning slump continues with a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League. Goals from Jhon Duran and Morgan Rogers at Villa Park consigned the four-time defending champion to nine defeats and just one win in 12 games. City dropped to sixth in the standings nine points below leader Liverpool, having played two games more. Villa climbed to fifth. While City looks unlikely to win a fifth-straight title, a place in the top four and Champions League qualification could also be in jeopardy.

