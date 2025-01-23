Man City captain Kyle Walker lands in Italy ahead of expected transfer to AC Milan

MILAN (AP) — Manchester City captain Kyle Walker has landed in Italy for a medical with AC Milan ahead of an expected transfer. The 34-year-old Walker is City’s long-serving right back. But he told manager Pep Guardiola at the start of the month that he wanted to explore a move abroad. Walker has been a mainstay in City’s defense since 2017 with his speed and recovery abilities key to the way Guardiola sets up the team. But his form dramatically dipped amid off-field issues recently and he lost his starting spot. Walker could join fellow English players Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham at Milan. Milan captain Davide Calabria is the right back.

