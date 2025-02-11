Man City and Real Madrid meet in Champions League with one of Europe’s giants facing elimination

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City and Real Madrid go head-to-head again in the Champions League on Tuesday, with the eventual loser facing an unusually early exit from European club soccer’s most prestigious tournament.

The giants are meeting in the two-legged playoffs after struggling in the new-look league phase of the competition.

This is the fourth year in a row they have faced each other in the Champions League, with the winner on the three previous occasions going on to lift the trophy.

City heads into the first leg in the middle of a disappointing campaign that has seen their Premier League title defense unravel. But Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti still believes his team will have to overcome one of the best in the world to advance to the round of 16.

“They are one of the best teams in Europe and they have the best manager (Pep Guardiola) out there. It’s a nightmare preparing for games against him because he always has ideas that make you think,” Ancelotti said. “I am convinced the team that goes through from this tie will go on to win the competition.”

Guardiola said he did not know what to expect from his team after a troubled season has left it in fifth place in the Premier League, 15 points behind leader Liverpool.

“We’ve not been consistent, when what’s defined the team over the last decade has been we are an incredible machine every three days, otherwise we cannot win six Premier Leagues in seven years or win the incredible trophies we have won,” he said. “Then I would feel, yes, the team is consistent, we can do it. Now it’s like, I don’t know.”

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.