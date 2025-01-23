Man City and PSG are high-drama options for hectic night of 18 Champions League games at same time

The Champions League has never before seen the kind of hectic multi-screen action that will play out in the eighth and final round of games next Wednesday. The 18 games kick off at the same time, 9 p.m. Central European Time (2000 GMT). The top 24 in the 36-team standings will advance to the lucrative knockout rounds. Many eyes will be on Manchester and Stuttgart to see the highest drama. Despite a remarkable 4-2 loss at Paris Saint-Germain this week Manchester City will still advance by winning at home against Club Brugge. PSG can still be eliminated by losing at Stuttgart.

