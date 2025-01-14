Man City and Chelsea both draw in Premier League after late goals

Manchester City has showed more fallibility in squandering a two-goal lead to draw at Brentford in the Premier League as Chelsea’s slump deepened despite a last-gasp equalizer. City conceded in the 82nd minute and again two minutes into stoppage time in a 2-2 draw after Phil Foden scored twice for the struggling champions. Chelsea salvaged a 2-2 at home to Bournemouth thanks to Reece James’ free kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time but extended its winless run in the league to five games. West Ham beat Fulham 3-2 for a first win under new manager Graham Potter.

