Maly, Jensen lead No. 24 Creighton women to 70-48 win over Georgetown

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Morgan Maly scored 18 points and Lauren Jenson filled up the box score and No. 24 Creighton pulled away for a 70-48 win over Georgetown on Saturday, the Bluejays fifth-straight win and 12th in their last 13 games.

Jensen had 17 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal for Creighton (21-4, 13-1 Big East Conference), which outscored the Hoyas 46-21 in the middle quarters. Maly has 1,939 points four fourth on the Bluejays career list.

Kelsey Ransom scored 20 points for Georgetown (11-14, 4-10) and Khadee Hession added 12. Ariel Jenkins had 13 rebounds, six on the offensive end. The Hoyas shot just 29% in the second half.

Jensen capped an 8-0 run to open the second half, hitting a 3 and a jumper in the paint, to give Creighton a 40-25 lead. Then the Blue Jays closed the third quarter with a 14-3 surge to break it open. It was 57-34 heading into the fourth quarter.

Jayme Horan made 3 of 3 3-pointers in the third quarter and the Bluejays were 4 of 6 from distance, making 10 of 18 overall. The Hoyas were 3 of 7 behind the arc and 0 of 10 inside, getting outscored 26-9.

Ransom scored seven points to help Georgetown take a 13-11 lead after one quarter.

After a Ransom 3 to open the second quarter the Blue Jays put together a 20-3 run for a 31-19 lead. Hession drilled a pair of 3s for the Hoys to cut their deficit to 31-25 at the half.

St. John’s is at Creighton on Wednesday and Georgetown goes to Villanova.

