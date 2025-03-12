Mallory Swanson will miss Chicago Stars’ NWSL season opener for personal reasons

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Stars forward Mallory Swanson will miss the team’s National Women’s Soccer League season opener on Friday night against the Orlando Pride for personal reasons. Coach Lorne Donaldson said Wednesday that he believed Swanson’s status was week-to-week. She was not with the team during the preseason. Swanson starred for the United States during the team’s gold medal-winning run at the Paris Olympics. She also helped lead the U.S. to the World Cup title in 2019. She issued a statement in January thanking fans for their understanding during her absence.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.